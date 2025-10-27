Fatalities have been confirmed in the Lagos two-storey building collapse at No. 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, as two yet-to-be-named occupants were pronounced dead. TVC news correspondent present at the scene of the incident confirmed the report. TVC previously reported that tension ro...

Fatalities have been confirmed in the Lagos two-storey building collapse at No. 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, as two yet-to-be-named occupants were pronounced dead.

TVC news correspondent present at the scene of the incident confirmed the report.

TVC previously reported that tension rose in Lagos State as emergency responders, including personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, doubled down at the scene of a two-storey building collapse to rescue the occupants who were trapped inside.

According to vanguard, the building had been previously marked as distressed, and occupants were warned to vacate before it eventually collapsed around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, at No. 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which had reportedly been marked as distressed before collapsing on the occupants. So far, 15 people—seven adult males, four adult females, and four children—have been rescued with varying degrees of injuries.”

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have evacuated victims from the Oyingbo two-storey building collapse to hospitals for proper medical attention.