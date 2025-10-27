Tension rose in Lagos State as emergency responders, including personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, doubled down at the scene of a two-storey building collapse to rescue the occupants who were trapped inside. According to Vanguard, the building had been previously marked as distr...

Tension rose in Lagos State as emergency responders, including personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, doubled down at the scene of a two-storey building collapse to rescue the occupants who were trapped inside.

According to Vanguard, the building had been previously marked as distressed, and occupants were warned to vacate before it eventually collapsed around 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

Confirming the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: “It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which had reportedly been marked as distressed before collapsing on the occupants. So far, 15 people—seven adult males, four adult females, and four children—have been rescued with varying degrees of injuries.”

She added that the victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, and the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, for treatment.

As of 6:00 a.m., no deaths had been confirmed, while efforts were still underway to rescue other occupants trapped.

The collapse threw the entire area into confusion as residents and sympathisers joined emergency teams in frantic rescue efforts.

TVC previously reported that two male dead bodies had been recovered, and emergency responders rescued four men from a three-storey building that collapsed while under construction in the late hours on Friday in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Acting Head of the Lagos command of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Reading. Two Ibitayo Adenike, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, as reported by The Nation.