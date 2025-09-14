Two male dead bodies have been recovered, and emergency responders rescued four men from a three-storey building that collapsed while under construction in the late hours on Friday in the Yaba area of Lagos State. Acting Head of the Lagos command of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Ibi...

Two male dead bodies have been recovered, and emergency responders rescued four men from a three-storey building that collapsed while under construction in the late hours on Friday in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Acting Head of the Lagos command of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Ibitayo Adenike, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, as reported by The Nation.

Adenike narrated that the building collapsed on Friday at about 8.30 p.m. at No. 333 Borno Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, trapping several persons.

“Four men have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment,” Adenike said.

She further explained that the number of people still trapped under the rubble could not be determined until the building was completely brought down to ground level.

She added that search and rescue operations were ongoing. According to her, emergency responders at the scene include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the Nigeria Police Force, among others.

TVC previously reported that eight workers had been rescued from a collapsed four-storey building under construction at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, by emergency responders.

The incident, which occurred at about 7:46 pm on Friday, 12th September, prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other first responders.

Three male adults were rescued at the initial phase of the operation and have been rescued alive, while search and rescue efforts continue for two more persons believed to be trapped under the rubble.

