8 Workers have been rescued from a collapsed four-storey building under construction at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, by emergency responders.

The incident which occurred at about 7:46 pm, on Friday 12th September prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and other first responders.

Three male adults were rescued at the initial phase of the operation have been rescued alive, while search and rescue efforts continue for two more persons believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Earlier reports put the number of rescued victims at four, but emergency officials have since updated the figure to 6.

Responders have cordoned off the area to enable heavy-duty equipment access and ensure public safety.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services later updated the figure when according to a statement by its deputy comptroller Olajide Ogabi operations reached ground zero.

All the initially trapped 8 workers according to him were rescued alive.

The collapse has again raised concerns about building safety standards and ongoing construction supervision in Lagos, where several incidents of structural failure have been recorded in recent years.