Members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), have honoured Taiwo Oyedele on his recent appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance. President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, March 16, swore in Mr Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, as Minister…...

Members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), have honoured Taiwo Oyedele on his recent appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, March 16, swore in Mr Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, as Minister of State for Finance, extolling his determination and dedication to duty.

At a banquet held in his honour, members of the ACCA took turns to commend the finance boss and expressed confidence in his ability to handle the responsibilities ahead.

The Country Head, ACCA Nigeria, Tom Isibor, while speaking, expressed his pride in the new finance minister.

Isibor said: “We are very proud of the achievements of Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Honourable Minister of State for Finance, and we also needed to let him know that the entire ACCA community are here to support him to succeed in the task ahead. We know his pedigree and, over the years, his value systems and performance track record. And this is just to remind him that this task ahead is a national assignment and he must compulsorily deliver.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Swears In Taiwo Oyedele As Minister of State for Finance

Managing Director, WYZE, Femi Bright, on his part, hailed the dependability, humility and professionalism of the new minister. He said, “Everything they’ve said about Taiwo Oyedele is true. Not only is he very brilliant and cerebral, but he is also humble, dependable and highly professional.”

Also speaking, the GMD/CEO, TVC Communications, Victoria Ajayi, noted that the Minister’s appointment is a testament that excellence always finds its way to the upper echelons.

She said: “The Minister’s appointment is a testament to the fact that excellence eventually finds its way to the upper echelons. And this is not just about a company but an entire nation. When it comes to competence, intellectual sagacity and financial prowess, he’s 100% qualified.”

Before his appointment, Oyedele chaired the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, inaugurated in August 2023.

Under his leadership, the committee developed four major tax reform bills aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax system.

The reforms also introduced incentives, including zero income tax for Nigerians earning N800,000 or less annually and tax exemptions for small businesses with an annual turnover of under N50 million.

The four bills – the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill — were passed by the national assembly in 2025 and signed into law by the president on June 26 of the same year.

The new tax regime took effect on January 1, 2026.