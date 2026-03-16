President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance. The brief ceremony took place Monday afternoon at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with the oath of office administered inside the President’s office in the presence of top government officials. The development…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance.

The brief ceremony took place Monday afternoon at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, with the oath of office administered inside the President’s office in the presence of top government officials.

The development comes five days after the Senate confirmed Oyedele’s nomination following his screening by lawmakers.

Oyedele arrived at the Presidential Villa shortly after 2 p.m., accompanied by his wife, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Senate had approved his appointment on March 12 through a voice vote after a screening session that lasted more than two hours.

President Tinubu had earlier forwarded his nomination to the Senate on March 3, seeking confirmation in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The 50-year-old Fiscal Policy Expert from Ikaram Akoko in Ondo State brings more than two decades of experience in taxation and public finance.

Before his appointment, he served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which developed key proposals aimed at simplifying Nigeria’s tax system by reducing more than 60 different taxes into fewer consolidated laws.

TVC News previously reported that the Senate on Wednesday confirmed renowned tax expert, Taiwo Oyedele, as Minister of State for Finance, charging him to deploy his expertise in fiscal policy reforms to strengthen government revenue generation and improve economic management.

The confirmation followed his screening by the Red Chamber sitting as the Committee of the Whole, presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.