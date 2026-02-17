The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS11.2 Ondo Sector Command, has honoured a Television Continental (TVC) correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo, with the Impressive Reporter Award in recognition of his outstanding and consistent coverage of road safety activities in the state. The award was presented ...

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS11.2 Ondo Sector Command, has honoured a Television Continental (TVC) correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo, with the Impressive Reporter Award in recognition of his outstanding and consistent coverage of road safety activities in the state.

The award was presented at a special appreciation and get-together ceremony organised by the Corps in Akure, Ondo State.

Also recognised at the event were the Chairman of Progress Furniture, Prince Kamisi Adebiyi, alongside several officers of the command, for their dedication and contributions to road safety advocacy.

Presenting the award, the Sector Commander, Samuel Ibitoye, commended Moradeyo for his professionalism, objectivity, and balanced reportage of the Corps’ activities. He described him as an unbiased journalist whose work has significantly contributed to promoting road safety awareness across Ondo State.

Ibitoye noted that the FRSC, established about 38 years ago, was created with the core mandate of reducing road traffic crashes to the barest minimum. He stated that the Corps continues to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and sister agencies to ensure safer highways nationwide.

According to him, FRSC personnel work tirelessly—under the sun, in the rain, and even at night—to rescue crash victims and enforce traffic regulations. He added that public awareness regarding speed limits, seat belt usage, vehicle maintenance, and safe road practices has improved due to sustained sensitisation campaigns and strong media support.

The Sector Commander further highlighted the role of the Corps’ road traffic radio and research-driven initiatives in strengthening public enlightenment and reducing accidents.

He explained that the ceremony was organised not only to celebrate achievements but also to appreciate officers and partners who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and compassion in the discharge of their duties.

In his response, Moradeyo expressed gratitude to the FRSC for the recognition, describing the award as both an honour and a motivation to do even more. He commended the Sector Commander for his leadership and unwavering commitment to improving road safety in Ondo State.

The TVC correspondent pledged to continue providing balanced and comprehensive coverage of FRSC activities and initiatives aimed at saving lives on Nigerian roads.