The Director General of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has offered full sponsorship to 100 students from Junju community and neighbouring areas in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area to pursue their National Certificate in Education (NCE) at the College of Education, Kura, Kan...

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has offered full sponsorship to 100 students from Junju community and neighbouring areas in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area to pursue their National Certificate in Education (NCE) at the College of Education, Kura, Kano State.

The beneficiaries, drawn largely from underprivileged backgrounds, converged at Junju Primary School for a special appreciation event where they expressed profound gratitude, showered prayers, and pledged to justify the investment through academic excellence.

Speaking at the gathering, Hon. Suleiman, popularly known as Al-Amin, restated his long-standing commitment to education and youth empowerment in Kebbi State. “The Al-Amin NCE Programme was established to give less privileged students a chance to acquire higher education and skills that will transform their lives and uplift our communities. Education is the tool for liberation, and we must invest in it if we want to tackle poverty and unemployment,” Suleiman declared.

He urged political leaders, public office holders, and wealthy individuals to emulate such initiatives by investing in human capital development, rather than focusing solely on physical infrastructure.

Read Also Kebbi First lady commends Bashar Atta's Empowerment Programme

For the students, the gesture was nothing short of a turning point. One of the beneficiaries, Muhammad, described the intervention as “life-changing,” stressing that many of them would have been denied the opportunity to pursue further education without the sponsorship. “Most of us could not afford the fees, but today, because of Al-Amin’s generosity, we have hope for a better future. We pray for his success and promise to make good use of this golden opportunity,” Muhammad said.

Community leaders, who also graced the appreciation event, hailed the sponsorship as a milestone in the promotion of education and self-reliance in Junju and surrounding villages. They emphasized that such investment in young people would yield long-term benefits for the entire society.

The ceremony featured goodwill messages, special prayers for the sponsor, and renewed calls for the continuity of the programme.