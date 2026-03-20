An advisory panel appointed by US President Donald Trump has approved the design of a commemorative gold coin bearing his image. The proposed coin is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Design details show one side of the coin featuring Trump standing behind…...

An advisory panel appointed by US President Donald Trump has approved the design of a commemorative gold coin bearing his image.

The proposed coin is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Design details show one side of the coin featuring Trump standing behind a desk with clenched fists, while the reverse side depicts an eagle with outstretched wings perched on what appears to be a bell.

The coin will not carry a face value, and its official price has not been announced.

However, similar commemorative coins produced by the US Mint have sold for over $1,000.

Defending the design, US Treasurer Brandon Beach said the choice reflects national identity and leadership.

“We are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving president,” he said.

Beach added that the design differs from other planned Trump-themed coins, including a $1 circulating coin and a separate one-ounce gold version.

The move comes after Trump replaced all six members of the Commission of Fine Arts last October with his nominees, as part of broader changes linked to ongoing renovation and construction projects since his return to office in January.

Among the projects attracting attention are a proposed ballroom at the White House and the renovation of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which Trump has renamed after himself.

The coin proposal had earlier faced resistance from another advisory body, the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, which declined to consider it for discussion in February.

At the time, committee member Donald Scarinci raised concerns about the precedent, noting that democracies typically avoid placing serving leaders on national currency.

“Since the signature of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, ‘no nation on earth has issued coins with the image of a democratically elected leader during the time of their service,'” he said.

“Only those nations ruled by kings or dictators display the image of their sitting ruler on the coins of the realm,” he added.