The Nigerian Presidency has reacted to a viral fake screenshot showing a statement posted on Truth Social by United States President Donald Trump criticising President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom amid the suicide bombing incident in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) in Borno State. A screenshot of the purported…...

The Nigerian Presidency has reacted to a viral fake screenshot showing a statement posted on Truth Social by United States President Donald Trump criticising President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom amid the suicide bombing incident in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) in Borno State.

A screenshot of the purported statement went viral on Tuesday, a day after the suicide bombing incident, which killed about 23 individuals and left over 100 injured.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, took to X on Tuesday to label the circulating post “Fake!!!”.

The incident reportedly occurred almost simultaneously at the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area, which left 23 dead and 108 injured.

The blasts, suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive devices planted by fighters of Boko Haram, were reported around 7 p.m., shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

The Nigerian Army has also alerted Maiduguri residents to the potential deployment of more suicide bombers by Boko Haram, warning the public to steer clear of crowded areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Tinubu mourned the loss of the departed, sympathised with the injured, and expressed that he is standing in solidarity with the people of the state during the challenging time.

Tinubu described the attacks as “profoundly upsetting” and the “final desperate and frantic attempts” by terrorists facing sustained pressure from Nigerian forces.

The President pledges to intensify efforts against all criminal elements, irrespective of their location, and has directed military and civilian task forces to launch coordinated attacks to hunt the attackers.

The statement reads, “I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror are the final desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear, as they are under constant pressure from our brave armed forces and security agencies operating in various theatres. We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.

“I must commend the courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops who successfully repelled the coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state.”

The statement added, “The Monday attacks were desperate acts of the evil-minded terrorist groups. Our gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put them down.

“Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.”

The President also revealed that he had approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance the military capabilities.