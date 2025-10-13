Following the commencement of the process of hostage release as part of the Gaza peace deal, President Donald Trump, after addressing the Israeli parliament has departed from Israel aboard Air Force One, heading to Egypt to participate in a summit discussing the future of Gaza. According to CNN, t...

Following the commencement of the process of hostage release as part of the Gaza peace deal, President Donald Trump, after addressing the Israeli parliament has departed from Israel aboard Air Force One, heading to Egypt to participate in a summit discussing the future of Gaza.

According to CNN, the president did not make any formal remarks upon arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport but had a brief conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before boarding the plane.

Trump spent a little less than seven hours on the ground in Israel.

TVC previously reported that Hamas has handed over some of its last surviving Israeli hostages to the Israeli authorities, as part of the Gaza peace deal brokered last week.

A key step in ending two years of devastating conflict in Gaza as part of a ceasefire deal pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who landed in Israel to address the parliament, Reuters reported.

Israel’s military announced it had taken custody of the first seven of the twenty surviving hostages, who were transferred out of Gaza by the Red Cross. The reception came as hundreds of cheering people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square.

