The Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) , under the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY V/SIEGE OPERATIONS, have continued to consolidate security gains across the North East Theatre, ensuring the peaceful conduct of Eid El Adha prayers....

The Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) , under the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY V/SIEGE OPERATIONS, have continued to consolidate security gains across the North East Theatre, ensuring the peaceful conduct of Eid El Adha prayers.

They have also sustained pressure on criminal and terrorist elements.

In a major demonstration of improved security and growing civilian confidence, troops of OPHK deployed at Ngoshe community provided adequate security and participated alongside vigilantes and community members in the peaceful observance of Eid El Adha prayers at the Ngoshe Central Mosque.

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The development is particularly symbolic as the location was previously threatened by terrorist elements, underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing aggressive military operations and the gradual restoration of normalcy.

The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to consolidate operational successes and encourage the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

Prayers were offered for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, continued peace in the North East, and the nation at large.

Similarly, troops of the Headquarters 26 Task Force Brigade , under OPHK ensured robust security coverage during Eid prayers at designated mosques within Gwoza town, creating a safe and secure environment for worshippers.

Goodwill messages from senior military leadership were also delivered to troops, boosting morale and reinforcing commitment to ongoing operations.

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In separate operations, troops of OPHK swiftly neutralised a robbery threat in Gar Gwigwi village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, following credible intelligence.

The operation led to the arrest of three suspected criminals identified as Aliyu Mamadu, Umar Mohammed, and Adamu Aliyu, who had been terrorising residents.

The suspects were apprehended without resistance after being positively identified by their victims.

Items recovered during the operation include mobile phones, wristwatches, charms, a dagger, cash, and a dane gun.

Preliminary findings confirmed that the firearm belonged to Mallam Manu Ibrahim, a member of the Miyetti Allah group, who had been robbed a day earlier.

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The weapon has since been returned to its rightful owner, further reinforcing the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

In a related development, troops of OPHK, in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), arrested a suspected terrorist collaborator, one Alhaji Gambo (33 years), during routine security checks while attempting to gain entry into Monguno town.

Items recovered from the suspect include vehicle spare parts and other personal effects.

The suspect is currently in custody for further investigation.

The suspects arrested in the various operations are currently in military custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down other members of criminal and terrorist networks within the Theatre.

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The Theatre Command notes that the general security situation remains calm but unpredictable.

However, troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high, with personnel continuing to demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and operational effectiveness in safeguarding communities.

Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in its mandate to deny terrorist elements freedom of action, protect civilians, and sustain the momentum towards lasting peace and stability in the North East region.

The Military High Authority commends the troops for their impressive battle performance and urged them to continue to dominate the battlespace, in order completely deny the terrorists freedom of action across the Theatre of OPHK.