Troops of Operation MESA comprising personnel of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State. The operation followed a distress call r...

Troops of Operation MESA comprising personnel of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police have rescued seven kidnapped victims during a late-night operation in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The operation followed a distress call received by the troops on bandits’ activities in the area.

According to a statement by Captain Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, the bandits had earlier killed a 60-year-old woman before the arrival of the troops.

The statement added that four kidnapped persons remain unaccounted for as troops pursued the fleeing bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, pushing them further into Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, commended the troops for their swift and coordinated response and urged residents to continue providing credible information to support ongoing security operations.