Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), under the Joint Task Force North West, have repelled a terrorist ambush along the Bingi–Kekun Waje–Gusau Road in Zamfara State, following a series of coordinated counter-terrorism operations in the area.

The incident occurred on 19 January 2026, after successful offensive operations conducted between 17 and 19 January across Birnin Magaji and Anka Local Government Areas.

During the operations, troops of Sector 2 OPFY, supported by the Mobile Strike Team and the DIA Tactical Support Team, carried out raids, ambushes and fighting patrols targeting terrorist hideouts.

Three suspects — Isiya Kwakwatawa, Ibrahim Dan Musulu and Makau Lamba Goma — were arrested, while four terrorists were killed. Others escaped into nearby forests.

Recovered items included one PKT machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, 7.62mm ammunition, Baofeng radios and three motorcycles.

However, while returning from the operation and responding to a distress call over a terrorist reprisal attack, troops of OPFY Combat Team 1 came under ambush at Gidan Wagni on the way to Kekun Waje.

The troops engaged the attackers and prevented further threats to surrounding communities. Five soldiers and one police officer were killed in the encounter.

Following the attack, the OPFY Mobile Strike Team, alongside the 1 Brigade Quick Reaction Force from Forward Operating Bases in Kanoma and Kekun Waje, swiftly deployed to the scene.

The reinforcement was led by the Commander of 1 Brigade, reflecting the level of coordination within the operation.

The combined force launched a counter-ambush that forced the terrorists to retreat.

Credible intelligence indicates that notorious bandit kingpin Janwuya and Alhaji Bello, second-in-command to Kachalla Soja, were seriously wounded during the exchange.

Some fleeing fighters were also reported to have sustained gunshot injuries.

Troops, supported by local vigilantes, have continued pursuit operations, while further clearance missions remain ongoing.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA said the situation is under control and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, sustaining pressure on terrorist elements and restoring lasting peace across the Joint Operations Area.

The Theatre Commander has condoled with the Sector 2 Commander over the losses and commended the troops for their courage, sacrifice and professionalism.

Members of the public were also urged to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.