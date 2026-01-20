Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have repelled drone attacks launched by Boko Haram splinter groups during ongoing military operations in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have repelled drone attacks launched by Boko Haram splinter groups during ongoing military operations in the Timbuktu Triangle area of Borno State.

The spokesperson of Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement, saying the operations, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, were conducted on Sunday, January 18.

According to the statement, troops advanced from their harbour area to carry out deliberate, intelligence-led operations across identified terrorist enclaves, including Chilaria, Garin Faruk and Abirma.

It added that the Air Component of OPHK provided persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage over the axis, enabling real-time tracking of terrorist movements and enhancing the precision of ground operations.

The statement noted that advancing troops came under armed drone attacks by the terrorists around midday. A second drone assault was launched in the evening.

Both attacks were successfully repelled, forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

“The air-to-ground synergy enabled real-time tracking of terrorist movement, deterred adversary reinforcement, and enhanced the confidence and effectiveness of ground operations,” the statement said.

It added that troop morale remained high and fighting efficiency sustained, despite continued engagements.

The military described the general security situation in the area as calm but unpredictable, with troops maintaining a high state of vigilance and readiness.