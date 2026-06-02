Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recorded a series of coordinated operations across Benue and Taraba States, neutralising four criminals, rescuing kidnapped victims, recovering weapons and dismantling an illicit drug network between May 23 and 31, 2026. The development was contained in a statement dated Monday, June 2 by…...

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recorded a series of coordinated operations across Benue and Taraba States, neutralising four criminals, rescuing kidnapped victims, recovering weapons and dismantling an illicit drug network between May 23 and 31, 2026.

The development was contained in a statement dated Monday, June 2 by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu.

According to the statement, the operations were conducted following intelligence-driven and rapid-response deployments across multiple flashpoints in the Joint Operations Area.

On May 24, troops responded to reports of an armed herder attack along the Gbajimba–Agasha road in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where two injured civilians were discovered and evacuated for medical attention. A manhunt for the attackers is ongoing.

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Later the same day in Taraba State, troops engaged armed robbers along the Rafin Kada–Donga road after receiving an alert. Two suspects were neutralised during the encounter, while weapons and cash were recovered from the scene.

“In Taraba State, on the same day, troops responded to an armed robbery alert along Road Rafin Kada–Donga and came in contact with the robbers. Troops engaged the criminals and neutralized two armed robbers and recovered one AK 47 rifle with 3 magazines, ammunition, and cash sum of N39,950,” the statement said.

On May 25, troops in Benue State intercepted kidnappers along the Antegh–Zongo road in Makurdi Local Government Area, forcing the suspects to abandon two victims and flee. One suspect was arrested during the operation, while the rescued victims were reunited with their families.

In a separate intelligence-led operation targeting drug trafficking networks, troops uncovered an illicit syndicate operating within Makurdi. A search of a recovered vehicle on May 23 led to the discovery of 641 pieces of illicit drugs and ₦781,000 in cash.

A follow-up operation on May 27 resulted in the arrest of three additional suspects, along with further narcotics, a motorcycle and ₦40,000. The suspects are expected to be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

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In the most recent operation on May 31, troops raided a bandit hideout at Imande Igigh in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, where two bandits were neutralised and ammunition recovered.

Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their sustained operational success and urged them to maintain the momentum in ongoing counter-crime operations.

He also called on communities within the affected areas to support security agencies with timely intelligence, warning against shielding or aiding criminal elements.

“Informants to criminals were also warned to desist from the inglorious trade so as to avert unpleasant consequences,” the statement added.