The lawmaker representing Nguroje Constituency in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, Hon. Nelson Len, has commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Agbu Kefas for improving security in the state. Len said President Tinubu and Governor Kefas would not need to campaign extensively to secure victory in Sardauna Local…...

The lawmaker representing Nguroje Constituency in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, Hon. Nelson Len, has commended President Bola Tinubu and Governor Agbu Kefas for improving security in the state.

Len said President Tinubu and Governor Kefas would not need to campaign extensively to secure victory in Sardauna Local Government, as residents have already resolved to vote overwhelmingly for them based on their performance.

According to him, despite the fact that President Tinubu did not campaign in Sardauna during the last presidential election, his administration has invested over N70 billion in road projects in the area and has also appointed three indigenes of the local government to federal positions.

He noted that Sardauna Local Government had been neglected by successive administrations at both the federal and state levels since its creation. However, he insisted that the Tinubu and Kefas administrations have restored the people’s confidence in government through their developmental projects and commitment to the welfare of the area.