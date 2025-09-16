Operatives of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arresting several others who sustained gunshot wounds in Borno State. According to a statement made available to TVC, the operation took place in the early hours of M...

Operatives of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arresting several others who sustained gunshot wounds in Borno State.

According to a statement made available to TVC, the operation took place in the early hours of Monday, after some of the bandits laid an ambush on troops near Garin Giwa along the Baga, Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route (MSR).

The terrorists, who attempted to disrupt military operations in the axis, met stiff resistance from the troops.

The statement reads, “During the exchange of fire, eight ISWAP fighters were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Qaid.

“They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota. Several others sustained gunshot wounds, particularly those who fled the scene on foot.

“In addition, troops recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists, further degrading the logistics and mobility of the insurgents in the region.”

The Joint Tax Force remained resolute in its determination to rid off terrorists in the North East region and restore peace to all affected communities.

The military high command commended the troops for the feat and urged them to sustain the impressive battle performance in the face of threatening insecurity.

TVC previously reported that the troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade under Operation Accord III have neutralised the second-in-command of a notorious bandit group in Kogi State and recovered arms, drugs, and other items in a major operation.

The operation, conducted on 11 September 2025 in collaboration with Other Hybrid Forces (OHF), followed credible intelligence reports of armed bandits’ movement around Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area.

According to military sources, troops initially set an ambush at a suspected crossing point but later came under fire while withdrawing. In the ensuing gun battle, the soldiers overpowered the bandits, killing one and forcing others to flee with injuries.

