Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade under Operation Accord III have neutralised the second-in-command of a notorious bandit group in Kogi State and recovered arms, drugs, and other items in a major operation.

The operation, conducted on 11 September 2025 in collaboration with Other Hybrid Forces (OHF), followed credible intelligence reports of armed bandits’ movement around Ofere Forest and Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area.

According to military sources, troops initially set an ambush at a suspected crossing point but later came under fire while withdrawing. In the ensuing gun battle, the soldiers overpowered the bandits, killing one and forcing others to flee with injuries.

Items recovered at the scene included a fully loaded magazine, 31 mobile phones, a blood pressure monitoring device, packs of Tramadol tablets, fetish charms, and N16,000 cash.

Bloodstains at the site indicated multiple casualties among the bandits.

Follow-up intelligence confirmed that Babangida Kachala, the deputy to notorious bandit leader Kachala Shuaibu, sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the clash and later died.

His group had been active around Masalaci Boka and Ofere Forest.

The Army said troops of 12 Brigade continue to maintain dominance in the area through aggressive patrols and ambushes, aimed at dismantling criminal hideouts across Kogi State. It urged residents to provide credible information to aid ongoing operations and reiterated its commitment to restoring peace and security.