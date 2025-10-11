Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised nine Boko Haram terrorists and recovered about N5 million, including ransom money, during separate operations in Magumeri and Gajiram areas of Borno State. The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt-Col. Sa...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised nine Boko Haram terrorists and recovered about N5 million, including ransom money, during separate operations in Magumeri and Gajiram areas of Borno State.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lt-Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the troops carried out a successful fighting patrol on October 10, 2025, following credible intelligence on terrorist movement around Goni Dunari in Magumeri Local Government Area.

According to him, the insurgents, who were moving in two vehicles and accompanied by 24 foot soldiers, had been sighted burning houses and terrorising residents.

“Acting swiftly, own troops launched an aggressive fighting patrol to intercept the threat,” Uba stated. “As troops advanced towards the objective, the terrorists attempted to flee towards Damjiyakiri village. Vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, while foot fighters were pursued over a distance of approximately 92 km.

“After about 4 hours of tactical pursuit, troops established contact with the fleeing terrorists. A frontal attack was immediately launched, and troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy barrage of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of 5 terrorists, while the remaining 19 dispersed in disarray.”

He added that several of the fleeing insurgents were injured, as blood trails were discovered at the scene.

Recovered items included an AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), five magazines (three empty and two loaded), 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, an Itel mobile phone, and a dagger.

Uba further revealed that in a separate operation along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna axis, troops on motorcycles engaged another group of Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village.

“During the firefight, four terrorists were neutralised, while others dispersed into the surrounding bush,” he said. “Troops also successfully rescued Mr. Modu Kinnami (55 years old) and Mr. Bukar (57 years old), both from Guzamala, along with a sack containing N750,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Boko Haram fighters had demanded N2 million and two new Tecno button phones for the release of the captives’ brother.”

Items recovered during the operation included a blue pickup truck (Reg. No. GUB 327 XA), two new Tecno button phones, and a 30-litre jerrycan filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Uba confirmed that a total cash sum of N4,355,000 was recovered during the operations.