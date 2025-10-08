The Nigerian Army has disclosed significant success in its ongoing counterterrorism and anti-crime operations nationwide, neutralising nine terrorists, arresting eight criminal suspects, rescuing 37 kidnapped victims, and recovering various weapons and logistics items between October 2 and 6, 2025. ...

The Nigerian Army has disclosed significant success in its ongoing counterterrorism and anti-crime operations nationwide, neutralising nine terrorists, arresting eight criminal suspects, rescuing 37 kidnapped victims, and recovering various weapons and logistics items between October 2 and 6, 2025.

In the North East, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion ambushed ISWAP/JAS fighters at Dipchari in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, killing five terrorists after a fierce firefight. Similarly, troops of 148 Battalion operating around the Iyemero community along the Ekiti-Kogi border neutralised two insurgents and recovered two new AK-47 rifles.

In another encounter, troops of 3 Battalion repelled a large-scale assault, killing one terrorist and forcing several others to flee with gunshot wounds.

Across Borno, Katsina, Imo, and Plateau States, troops arrested eight suspects linked to terrorism, kidnapping, and arms smuggling. The arrests included an ISWAP logistics courier in Monguno, a suspected collaborator in Kukawa, a wanted IPOB/ESN leader in Imo, and a gunrunner in Plateau.

The troops recovered several ammunitions, including a Dane gun, a fabricated pistol, three AK-47 magazines, 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 93 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and several motorcycles used for criminal activities.

Troops also rescued 37 kidnap victims in ongoing clearance operations across Kaduna, Taraba, Plateau, Delta, and Kebbi States. In Sakaba, Kebbi State, 28 locals, including a pregnant woman who gave birth during the rescue, were freed from terrorist captivity.

A separate rescue mission was carried out in Kaduna and Delta States by the Nigerian Army. Freeing seven civilians, while troops of Operation “ENDURING PEACE” in Plateau rescued two more victims in Mangu Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, intensified anti-smuggling and anti-oil theft operations in the South South led to the discovery and destruction of illegal refining sites in Imo State by troops of 34 Artillery Brigade in conjunction with Operation DELTA SAFE, where over 20,000 litres of stolen crude and refined products were destroyed.

The Nigerian Army commended the cooperation among sister services, security agencies, and local vigilantes for their role in the ongoing nationwide operations. It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a safer environment that supports economic stability and food security in line with the Federal Government’s vision.

TVC previously reported that as part of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have intensified efforts to eliminate bandits and criminal elements from Taraba State, launching coordinated clearance missions across Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas.

The operations, conducted on October 5, 2025, were based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed groups around Tarhembe, Tornyi, TY Farm, and Kando in the Tati area of Takum LGA, as well as reports of farmland destruction and other criminal activity in Ussa LGA.