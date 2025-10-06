As part of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have intensified efforts to eliminate bandits and criminal elements from Taraba State, launching coordinated clearance missions across Takum and Ussa Local Governme...

As part of the ongoing Operation Lafiya Nakowa, troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade and Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have intensified efforts to eliminate bandits and criminal elements from Taraba State, launching coordinated clearance missions across Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas.

The operations, conducted on October 5, 2025, were based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed groups around Tarhembe, Tornyi, TY Farm, and Kando in the Tati area of Takum LGA, as well as reports of farmland destruction and other criminal activity in Ussa LGA.

Acting swiftly, troops carried out simultaneous strikes on the identified locations.

During engagements in Tarhembe and Tornyi, soldiers made direct contact with armed bandits. A brief exchange of gunfire ensued, but the criminals, overwhelmed by the military’s superior firepower, fled into the surrounding forest.

Items recovered in the operation included a quantity of ammunition, an AK-47 magazine, and a motorcycle, all believed to have been used by the fleeing suspects.

In a separate maneuver through several communities in Ussa LGA, troops destroyed multiple makeshift camps and cleared suspected hideouts, effectively restricting the movement of criminal elements and disrupting their operations in the area.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade, praised the troops for their determination and discipline.

He also urged residents to continue sharing reliable information to support ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the region.

General Uwa emphasised that the clearance operations have significantly disrupted bandit activity, provided reassurance to local communities, and demonstrated the Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Taraba State.