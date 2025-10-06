The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports that bandits overran its troops in Kwara State, describing the claim as false and aimed at demoralising soldiers engaged in ongoing clearance operations....

Spokesperson of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye, said in a statement on Monday that troops of 148 Battalion (Rear), currently conducting operations across Kogi and Kwara States, had recorded significant successes against criminal elements.

“Contrary to the sensational claims, troops of 148 Battalion (Rear) conducting ongoing clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara States have continued to record significant operational successes,” Okoye stated.

He explained that during a recent operation, troops mounted a blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border, where they killed two armed bandits and recovered two brand-new AK-47 rifles.

“At no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, as mischievously reported by the online platform. The publication is a fabrication designed to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region,” he added.

A military source confirmed that the Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, recently neutralised a notorious terrorist kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, and 11 of his fighters during coordinated operations in Kogi and Kwara States.

Several weapons and rounds of ammunition were recovered during the encounter, the source said.

Lt.-Col. Okoye reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to deal decisively with criminal groups nationwide and urged Nigerians to disregard false reports while continuing to provide credible information to support military operations.