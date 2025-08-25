The Nigerian Army has announced sweeping successes in its ongoing nationwide counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations, neutralising 15 terrorists, arresting 42 suspects, and rescuing 30 kidnapped victims across different parts of the country....

In the North East, troops sustained offensives against Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Banki, and Gujba, killing 15 insurgents in fierce battles.

A cache of rifles, ammunition, grenades, explosives, motorcycles, and communication gadgets was recovered, while several terrorists fled with injuries.

In Kaduna State, joint operations with the police and other security agencies led to the arrest of 15 suspects with illicit drugs.

Troops of Operation Delta Safe also apprehended 25 suspects in Bayelsa and two others in Delta over oil theft, bringing the total arrests to 42 nationwide.

Rescue missions also recorded major breakthroughs.

In Benue State, 27 kidnapped passengers were freed at Amoda in Ohimini Local Government Area, while six others were rescued in separate operations in Borno and Sokoto.

Meanwhile, troops in the South South uncovered and destroyed illegal crude oil bunkering sites in Imo, Rivers, and Delta States, seizing thousands of litres of stolen petroleum products. In Ogun State, a drug syndicate was intercepted with large quantities of cannabis.

The Army, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and stability, stressing that the latest successes highlight the synergy among security agencies and the determination to safeguard communities while supporting the Federal Government’s drive for food security.