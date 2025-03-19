Troops of Sector 2, in collaboration with the Air Component of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma has killed ten armed bandits and rescued 101 kidnapped victims in Kankara and Shinkafi Local Councils in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively.

The successes were recorded during an encounter with the bandits at Pauwa High Ground in Kankara and Faru District in Maradun local government areas.

A press statement signed by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordonation Centre of Operation Fansan Yamma Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Abubakar says the operation began in Katsina State, where troops conducted a deliberate assault on a terrorists’ enclave at Pauwa High Ground in Kankara LGA.

The operation according to the statement led to the dead of three bandits and eighty four kidnapped victims were rescued.

The statement adds that the operation in Gary district in Maradun local government of Zamfara state also led to the dead of Seven bandits in hospital.

“Troops acted on information regarding terrorist activities in the Bagabuzu area of Faru District, Maradun LGA. This led to the killing of seven terrorists and the recovery of a motorcycle, among other items” The statement reads.

“Additionally, seventeen Captives, who had been abducted by a terrorists were successfully rescued from Tsibiri and Doka villages in Shinkafi LGA” He added.

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital in their states and will be handed over to Local Government authorities for further action immediately after the medical check up.

Operation Fansan Yamma says it remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure the security and safety of the affected communities in Katsina and Zamfara States.

Operation Fansan Yamma is again appealing to the public to remain vigilant and supportive of its efforts, emphasizing that community cooperation is vital in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the North West region.