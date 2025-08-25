Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have dealt heavy blows to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in a series of coordinated operations across Borno and Yobe States, killing scores and seizing weapons and motorcycles....

On Friday, August 22, soldiers of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade in Kumshe, Borno State, repelled a night attack on their Forward Operating Base by a large number of heavily armed insurgents.

Backed by Nigerian Air Force airstrikes, the troops overwhelmed the attackers, leaving more than 20 terrorists dead.

Exploitation of the battlefield revealed corpses — including dismembered bodies hurriedly buried in shallow graves — alongside caches of weapons.

That same day, troops under Sector 1 launched an offensive at Dipchari near Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area, engaging the militants in a fierce firefight. Several insurgents were neutralised, with the soldiers recovering an RPG tube, two AK-47 rifles, magazines, 16 rounds of ammunition and two motorcycles.

In another operation on Saturday, August 23, Sector 2 troops, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), carried out a tactical raid around Ndoksa, near Buni Gari in Yobe State.

The raid led to further neutralisation of terrorists, with an AK-47 rifle and two motorcycles recovered.

Military authorities said the sustained counter-terrorism operations have continued to deny insurgents freedom of movement, degrade their firepower, and disrupt supply chains in the region.

The high command commended the gallantry of the troops and urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the North-East.