The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), identified as Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, popularly known as Gentle de Yahoo.

Okorienta was captured in his hideout at Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State by troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade in a joint operation with sister security agencies.

A statement by the force made available to TVC stated that the operation led to the recovery of several exhibits, cache of arms and items, including one English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, as well as a German flag.

Troops also uncovered a workshop used for dismantling stolen vehicles for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

The troops also carried out coordinated missions in Adamawa, Katsina, and Kogi States, rescuing 12 kidnap victims, five persons were freed in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, another five in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina, while two were rescued in Lokoja, Kogi State.

