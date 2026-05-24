President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election after defeating his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the party’s nationwide direct primary election. Results announced at the national collation centre in Abuja showed Tinubu securing 10.99 million votes…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election after defeating his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the party’s nationwide direct primary election.

Results announced at the national collation centre in Abuja showed Tinubu securing 10.99 million votes across the country, while Osifo polled 16,504 votes.

The collation exercise was conducted at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre under the supervision of the APC Presidential Primary Election Committee chaired by former Senate President, Pius Anyim.

The ruling party adopted the direct primary system for the exercise, allowing registered financial members of the APC to vote across the nation’s 8,809 wards.

Governors from 31 states, alongside party leaders serving as coordinators and collation officers, presented results from their respective states to the national committee during the exercise.

Tinubu recorded overwhelming victories across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), polling 100 per cent of valid votes in several states.

Despite the wide margin, Osifo managed to secure votes in a few states, including Niger State, Kano State, Lagos State, Bauchi State and Abia State.

Osifo, a businessman and politician, previously contested the presidency under the platform of the Alliance for Social Democrats (ASD) during the 2019 general election before joining the APC.

Tinubu’s victory further cements his dominance within the ruling party as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 presidential election.