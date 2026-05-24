Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary congress in the state. Fintiri, who served as the state collation officer for the exercise, announced the final results of the election, stating that President Tinubu scored…...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary congress in the state.

Fintiri, who served as the state collation officer for the exercise, announced the final results of the election, stating that President Tinubu scored 644,149 votes, while his opponent, Osifo Stanley, polled 195,049 votes across the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the exercise was conducted under the supervision of the APC National Working Committee and was carried out peacefully and successfully across the state, with the active participation of party stakeholders and officials.

Governor Fintiri further explained that the results were collated from all 21 local government areas after party officials completed their assignments across the state.

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He said the figures presented reflected the true outcome of the APC presidential primary congress in Adamawa State and subsequently declared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner of the exercise.