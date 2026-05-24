President Bola Tinubu has continued to dominate the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held on Saturday, with results already announced from several states across the country. Based on reports from our correspondents, below are the states won by the president even as results continue to come in: 1.…...

President Bola Tinubu has continued to dominate the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held on Saturday, with results already announced from several states across the country.

Based on reports from our correspondents, below are the states won by the president even as results continue to come in:

1. Adamawa State — 644,149 votes

2. Imo State — 582,960 votes

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3. Gombe State — 450,516 votes

READ ALSO: Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary in Adamawa

4. Delta State — 407,646 votes

5. Akwa Ibom State — 389,197 votes

6. Benue State — 374,787 votes

7. Ogun State — 322,485 votes

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8. Zamfara State — 321,579 votes

9. Kwara State — 310,990 votes

10. Rivers State — 280,082 votes

11. Bayelsa State — 277,192 votes

12. Yobe State — 253,804 votes

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13. Ebonyi State — 207,579 votes

14. Jigawa State — 206,520 votes

15. Kogi State — 197,370 votes

16. Taraba State — 183,698 votes

17. Abia State — 161,005 votes

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18. Edo State — 131,096 votes

19. Osun State — 100,880 votes

Reports from Borno State indicated that Tinubu got 100 per cent of the votes from APC members in the state.

Final results from Kaduna State were still being awaited as of the time of filing this report.

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Addressing newsmen after the primary election in Lagos, Tinubu said, “This is a demonstration of internal democracy. It has been going on very well according to plan.

“This is grassroots politics where every member of the party has the right to participate and be involved to ensure internal democracy.

“The exercise has been peaceful and well organised.”

Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the process, saying, “The governors have done well across the states, from the ward congresses to local governments, delegate accreditation, validation, members’ register, and certification of the electoral process.

“I am excited by the show of love by the large crowd. They challenge me more.”

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While the exercise was ongoing, Tinubu’s lone challenger, Stanley Osifo, vowed to stand by the outcomes of the election, saying, “I love my party so much and nothing will make me do anything contrary to the interest of my party.”