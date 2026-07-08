United States President Donald Trump has declared that the ceasefire between the US and Iran is “over” following a fresh exchange of military strikes between the two countries. Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, after the US launched overnight strikes on Iranian targets…...

United States President Donald Trump has declared that the ceasefire between the US and Iran is “over” following a fresh exchange of military strikes between the two countries.

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, after the US launched overnight strikes on Iranian targets in response to attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards subsequently said they had targeted US military bases in the Gulf in retaliation.

Trump blasted Iran as “scum” and “cuckoo” after Washington launched strikes on the Islamic Republic overnight and Iran’s Guards said they had targeted US bases in the Gulf.

Oil prices jumped five percent after Trump’s remarks.

“I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them any more, they’re scum,” Trump said at a NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara when asked if the truce with Iran was now finished.

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“They’re scum, they’re sick people, they’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

Trump said he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars.”

Trump accused the Iranians of repeatedly misrepresenting what had been agreed in the ceasefire that Washington and Tehran signed on June 17.

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“Everyone’s agreed, no nuclear weapon. We make a deal. They go outside, joke to the press, they say we never even talked about it. There’s something wrong with them, they’re cuckoo,” Trump added.