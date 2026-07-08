Two suspected kidnappers have been killed during a shootout with operatives of the Ondo State Police Command along the Ilu-Abo section of the Akure-Owo Expressway in Akure North Local Government Area. According to a report by The Nation, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after police received…...

Two suspected kidnappers have been killed during a shootout with operatives of the Ondo State Police Command along the Ilu-Abo section of the Akure-Owo Expressway in Akure North Local Government Area.

According to a report by The Nation, the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday after police received a distress call over the activities of armed men at Olaiya Block Industry, located beside Ilu-Abo High School.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi.

Abayomi said about seven masked gunmen stormed the block industry around 3:30 a.m., demanding to see the owner of the business.

He added that officers attached to the Federal Highway Patrol Unit in Ilu-Abo responded swiftly to the distress call and engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel, leading to the death of two of the alleged kidnappers.

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“During the encounter, two of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while the remaining members of the gang escaped into the surrounding bush with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, one locally fabricated pistol, live cartridges, four mobile phones, several face masks, as well as two ATM cards believed to belong to the criminal syndicate or their victims were recovered,” the police spokesman said.

He explained that the bodies of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, for preservation and other necessary procedures.

Abayomi also added that the case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

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He noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, has launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects while urging healthcare providers and members of the public to report anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds or displaying suspicious movements.

According to him, the successful operation underscores the police command’s determination to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes through intelligence-led policing and enhanced operational strategies.