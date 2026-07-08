The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has alerted motorists and residents to heavy security deployment and traffic disruption around the Ojoo area of Ibadan following a public disturbance reported on Wednesday. In a traffic advisory issued by the agency, OYRTMA urged members of the public to remain calm,…...

The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) has alerted motorists and residents to heavy security deployment and traffic disruption around the Ojoo area of Ibadan following a public disturbance reported on Wednesday.

In a traffic advisory issued by the agency, OYRTMA urged members of the public to remain calm, exercise caution, and cooperate with traffic management officials and security operatives deployed to restore order and ensure the free flow of vehicles.

The statement reads, “The Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) wishes to inform members of the public that there is a heavy security presence and traffic disruption around the Ojoo axis of Ibadan following a public disturbance reported in the area earlier today.

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“Motorists and other road users are advised to exercise caution, remain calm, and cooperate with traffic management and security personnel deployed to maintain order and ensure the free flow of traffic.

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“Road users are encouraged to: – Drive with caution and obey all traffic directives. – Avoid unnecessary stops or gatherings around the affected area. – Consider alternative routes where possible until normalcy is fully restored. – Refrain from spreading unverified information capable of causing panic or escalating the situation. OYRTMA personnel are on the ground, working alongside other security agencies to ensure public safety and effective traffic management. Members of the public are advised to stay updated through official channels for verified information and further traffic advisories.”