Troops of Operation EASTERN SANITY, Nigerian Army, have stormed several hideouts of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in sustained aggressive clearance operations across Anambra and Imo States.

In a Thursday statement shared on the Force’s official X handle, the coordinated operation is aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in the region.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in close air support from the troops of the Nigerian Air Force, and several dangerous exhibits were recovered, including pump-action guns and assorted rifle magazines, among others.

The statement reads, “On 3 March 2026, troops in conjunction with other security agencies, with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force, continued the ongoing clearance operations at Camp Gbadoanya in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The joint force advanced to clear remnants of IPOB/ESN terrorists operating in the camp and its surrounding areas.

“During the operation, several insurgent camps were identified, thoroughly exploited, and destroyed. Items recovered include pump action guns, locally made dane guns, assorted rifle magazines, different rifle working parts, belts of ammunition and cutting machines. Others are, Biafran currencies, several IED making materials, Biafran Army Band and musical equipments amongst other items.”

The statement further revealed that a Biafran flag and a Biafran Army Headquarters flag were also recovered as troops destroyed the flags and hoisted the Nigerian flag in the camps.

The statement added, “In continuation of the operations, on 4 March 2026, troops also destroyed several other camps within camp Gbadoanya.

“Troops also discovered and dismantled an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fabrication site, which was carefully exploited and destroyed. Several IED-making items were recovered from the sites.”

“These include several welding machines, drilling machines and filling machines. Several car batteries, one electrode welding handle, twelve locally fabricated guns and rifle components, as well as other IED equipment,” the statement concluded.