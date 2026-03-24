Troops of the Nigerian Army, working in close synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force, have arrested a suspected Boko Haram recruiter in Benesheikh, Borno State, striking at the very pipeline that feeds the insurgency. The operation, executed by soldiers of the 29 Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI, followed actionable…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army, working in close synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force, have arrested a suspected Boko Haram recruiter in Benesheikh, Borno State, striking at the very pipeline that feeds the insurgency.

The operation, executed by soldiers of the 29 Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI, followed actionable intelligence from a credible informant. That tip-off led troops straight to the suspect, believed to be actively recruiting individuals into the ranks of the террорист group.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama confirms the arrest was made on Tuesday, March 24, during a coordinated raid involving both military personnel and CJTF operatives.

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Military authorities say the suspect is now in custody and undergoing due process, as investigations intensify to unravel a wider recruitment network and identify possible collaborators.

This latest breakthrough underscores a renewed push by Operation HADIN KAI shifting focus beyond the battlefield to the shadows, where recruitment and radicalisation take root.

In recent months, the operation has scaled up intelligence-driven missions across the North-East, targeting insurgent cells and choking off the human supply lines sustaining years of conflict.

For the military, this is more than an arrest but a strategic disruption, aimed at silencing the voices that lure others into terror.