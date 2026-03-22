The Kwara State Government has directed security forces and local vigilantes to hunt attackers of the ECWA church, Omugo, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, commending them for the successful rescue of victims. Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Church Omugo, Ifelodun Local Government Area…...

The Kwara State Government has directed security forces and local vigilantes to hunt attackers of the ECWA church, Omugo, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, commending them for the successful rescue of victims.

Gunmen on Sunday attacked the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Church Omugo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state, abducting eight members of the congregation.

It was gathered that the suspected bandits stormed the church during Sunday service, shooting sporadically to scare the congregation.

It was also gathered that three of the abducted people later escaped from their abductors, remaining five to be rescued.

The incident was confirmed by the state government, through the state commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, who tasked security forces and local vigilantes to ensure that the bandits are apprehended.

She said, “The government commended the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes for the proactive response to the incident and the rescue of three of the eight victims of the abduction.”

Kwara State Government has tasked security forces and local vigilantes to ensure that the bandits who attacked the ECWA Church in Omugo, Ifelodun Local Government Area, are apprehended.

The government commended the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes for the proactive response to the incident and the rescue of three of the eight victims of the abduction.

The government condemned the cowardly targeting of religious places under any guise.

In a statement on Sunday, the state government urged the security forces, forest guards, local vigilantes, and community members to continue to work together to end the menace.

“While commending the immediate response of the security forces and other stakeholders, we task them to ensure that the ongoing manhunt leads to the rescue of the remaining victims and arrest of the perpetrators,” according to the statement.

The government also commended the security forces, forest guards, and vigilantes for the appreciable progress made in their combing of the forests, which has largely curtailed the activities of the criminals in the areas.

The government again assured the people of its continuous commitment to work with security forces and community stakeholders to protect lives and property.