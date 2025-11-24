Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing Operation Zafin Wuta, aimed at dismantling criminal networks terrorizing communities in Southern Taraba. According to a press release by Lieutenant ...

Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have made a significant breakthrough in their ongoing Operation Zafin Wuta, aimed at dismantling criminal networks terrorizing communities in Southern Taraba.

According to a press release by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, the operation on November 23, 2025, led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapping kingpin, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, in Wukari Local Government Area. Bawa was apprehended while attempting to evade capture.

The suspect is reportedly a close associate of Umar Musa, another notorious kidnapper arrested by 6 Brigade troops on November 22, 2025. Early investigations indicate both men are linked to a larger criminal syndicate responsible for kidnappings, violent attacks, and other coordinated criminal activities across the region.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, commended the troops for their professionalism and operational precision. He described Bawa’s arrest as “a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.”

Brigadier General Uwa emphasized the Brigade’s commitment to sustained clearance operations, asserting that “no criminal element will be allowed to escape justice as long as these operations continue at the current momentum.”

The Nigerian Army reiterated its resolve to eliminate criminal threats in Southern Taraba and restore lasting peace. Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and provide credible information to aid ongoing security efforts.

The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation.