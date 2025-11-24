Troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled a Boko Haram assault, forcing the insurgents to flee and restoring calm to the community....

The attackers stormed the town late Saturday night, setting fire to homes and vehicles including one belonging to a Civilian Joint Task Force member.

Several structures were destroyed, but fortunately, no lives were lost.

Executive Chairman of Magumeri, Hon. Abubakar Abdulkadir Yaro, said the terrorists retreated around 3 a.m. following a swift and coordinated response from troops, alongside the Civilian JTF, Hunters, and local volunteers.

He commended the security forces for their courage and professionalism, noting that normalcy is gradually returning to the area.

The incident comes as Boko Haram and ISWAP elements have recently stepped up attacks on both military and civilian targets across Borno.