Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended 54 suspected terrorists and rescued nine kidnapped victims in a series of operations nationwide within the last 24 hours.
A reliable source in the Army Headquarters disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, that the operations resulted in the elimination of multiple terrorists.
According to the source, the operations yielded significant recoveries, including a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition, rescued livestock, and the demolition of unauthorised bunkering facilities.
The source also revealed that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, as well as the recovery of rustled livestock and the destruction of illegal bunkering sites.
According to the source, troops from Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted an assault by ISWAP/Boko Haram militants targeting their position at Ngirboa Bridge in Yobe’s Gujba Local Government Area.
According to him, a relative of an ISWAP terrorist surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion in Gwoza Local Government Area, after escaping from Kunde village in the Mandara Mountains in Borno.
Also in the North West, he stated that the operatives of the Operation FANSAN YAMMA freed eight kidnap victims in Tungar Miragumi and Zugu villages in in Bukkuyum axis of Zamfara, and recovered 21 sheep during a counter-rustling operation in Anka.
According to him, troops also recovered 143 rustled sheep in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State and destroyed a terrorist camp.
He added that troops killed one terrorist during an encounter at Sabuwa in Katsina State.
“Troops of the FOB Lilo in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara killed six terrorists in an encounter.
“In the South West, troops of Operation MESA and security agencies arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters at Ajegunle in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State, and 42 suspects at Idu Industrial Area, Abuja.
“A policeman providing cover for the Abuja suspects was also arrested and handed over for investigation,” he said.
The source said the troops also foiled illegal bunkering activities in Bayelsa and Rivers, seizing large quantities of suspected illegally refined AGO, hoses, pipes and other equipment.
The source reiterated the Nigerian Army’s dedication to safeguarding the country and encouraged citizens to sustain their support for security agencies by providing credible information.
TVC previously reported that the troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have dismantled gunrunning syndicates supplying small arms and light weapons (SALWs) to criminal groups across the Niger Delta region.
The Acting Director of Army Public Relations for the Division, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, said in a statement that the operation, guided by intelligence, led to the recovery of two English pistols, four locally fabricated pistols, and a double-barrelled gun.
He identified the suspects as Innocent Emiyemokumo Deidei, also known as Sele Bobo, Godknows Alabor Avor, and Godwin Osik. According to him, they were apprehended at different times through intelligence-driven operations.
