Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended 54 suspected terrorists and rescued nine kidnapped victims in a series of operations nationwide within the last 24 hours.

A reliable source in the Army Headquarters disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, that the operations resulted in the elimination of multiple terrorists.

According to the source, the operations yielded significant recoveries, including a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition, rescued livestock, and the demolition of unauthorised bunkering facilities.

According to the source, troops from Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted an assault by ISWAP/Boko Haram militants targeting their position at Ngirboa Bridge in Yobe’s Gujba Local Government Area.

According to him, a relative of an ISWAP terrorist surrendered to troops of 192 Battalion in Gwoza Local Government Area, after escaping from Kunde village in the Mandara Mountains in Borno.

Also in the North West, he stated that the operatives of the Operation FANSAN YAMMA freed eight kidnap victims in Tungar Miragumi and Zugu villages in in Bukkuyum axis of Zamfara, and recovered 21 sheep during a counter-rustling operation in Anka.