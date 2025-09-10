Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have dismantled gunrunning syndicates supplying small arms and light weapons (SALWs) to criminal groups across the Niger Delta region....

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations for the Division, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, said in a statement that the operation, guided by intelligence, led to the recovery of two English pistols, four locally fabricated pistols, and a double-barrelled gun.

He identified the suspects as Innocent Emiyemokumo Deidei, also known as Sele Bobo, Godknows Alabor Avor, and Godwin Osik. According to him, they were apprehended at different times through intelligence-driven operations.

The recovered arms and the suspects have since been handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution.

Danjuma noted that the syndicates were using corridors across Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa states to discreetly traffic illicit weapons within the region.



The Army spokesman further disclosed that between 25 August and 7 September 2025, troops recorded significant gains in the fight against criminality in the Niger Delta, including the destruction of six illegal refining sites, arrest of 35 suspects, and confiscation of over 14,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

In Rivers State, troops deactivated two illegal refining sites around Kilometre 45 in Degema Local Government Area, recovering 4,500 litres of crude oil and 3,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

At Rumukpe in Emohua LGA, soldiers uncovered multiple dugout pits containing stolen crude.

A suspect was arrested while attempting to package over 1,800 litres into sacks.

Similarly, in Abacheke community near the Rivers–Imo boundary, troops seized 35 sacks filled with 1,750 litres of illegally refined AGO.

They also recovered a motorcycle and an Infinix mobile phone, while one suspected oil thief was apprehended.

In Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, troops intercepted a white Mitsubishi Hilux truck loaded with 12 sacks of stolen AGO along the Kiri Omoku–Elele road.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush on sighting soldiers.

Lt. Col. Danjuma reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements threatening peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that the crackdown on arms trafficking and oil theft would continue until such networks are completely dismantled.