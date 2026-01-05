Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has recorded a major career milestone as her directorial debut, Oversabi Aunty, emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time in West Africa, raking in over N711 million at the box office within just 18 days of release. The achievement was anno...

The achievement was announced by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, in a post shared on Instagram, where it praised audiences across the region for their overwhelming support.

“West Africa, you showed up and showed out in an Oversabi way. Thank you for the love. In just 18 days, Oversabi Aunty grossed N711.5 million, making it the 4th highest Nollywood film of all time in West Africa. Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. This win is for all of us,” the distributor wrote.

Oversabi Aunty centres on the life of a well-meaning but excessively involved aunt whose attempts to solve everyone’s problems spiral into a series of humorous misunderstandings, while also uncovering heartfelt truths.

The film generated early excitement following its advanced screening on December 18, which helped build momentum ahead of its nationwide cinema release on December 19.

Featuring a star-studded cast, the movie stars Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, among other notable Nollywood actors.

Reacting to the box office success, Abraham expressed appreciation to fans and moviegoers, thanking them for their continued love and support, which she described as instrumental to the film’s outstanding performance.

In a post on social media, Abraham wrote, “I may not have the perfect words, but my heart is full. Thank You, Lord and thank you to every single person watching and supporting Oversabi Aunty.I am deeply grateful. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”