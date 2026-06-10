Self-styled relationship coach, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said that God was going to turn her ongoing trouble with the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, into a stepping stone. She said this on Wednesday after she was remanded in Kirikiri pending the perfection of…...

Self-styled relationship coach, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has said that God was going to turn her ongoing trouble with the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, into a stepping stone.

She said this on Wednesday after she was remanded in Kirikiri pending the perfection of her bail terms.

Taking to her Instagram page, she revealed that the EFCC had brought three fraud cases against her, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Itemising the case against her in multiple posts on her page, she said, “3 charges with EFCC. 1st 36 million naira wey I don pay finish ooo. Tenancy dispute. 2nd 69 million naira, Tenancy dispute. I did not sell anybody’s house i rented to you. Will gist you all after the case is over. But I am in high spirits.

3rd cancer drama, 13 million donated and the gal wey say I doctor her result.

“Pleaded not guilty to all of the charges after spending 26 days in EFCC custody. I have now been remanded in KiriKiri correctional centre; make I go rest, pending on when perfect my bail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Boasting about going to prison for the second time, the controversial social media personality joked about contesting for president, saying, “2nd time going to prison, 1st time was 2022, alleged defamation and cyberbullying. So second time in Kirikiri Correctional Centre na him be say I go gats to contest for president. Incoming 🙏🙏🙏🙏. It will end in praise; remember say if God one use you, he needs to put you through fire like Yakubu, so I go manage because this story is my biggest breakthrough.

Watch God turn this into a big stepping stone.”

Addressing the EFCC, she said, “And thank you to EFCC for the free publicity. Na to make me una brand ambassador but una go pay me ooooo, make I educate them about crime. Story Dey my lovers. Just put me in your prayers; I am coming back stronger,” and went on to plead that she may come begging for money because her accounts had been frozen. “Them don lock all my accounts in case I call u beg u for money no vex 🤣, to all my lovers thank you I see the love. Thank you. See you all soon. Kirikri dey Apapa; you fit bring food come visit me for weekend. Bloggers are welcome. It’s me, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessingceo, your no 1 most controversial relationship and metal (sic) expert. Intellectual entertainer, 1 man mopol 🙏. Love you all lovers .”