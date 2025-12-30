Nollywood star and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has recorded a strong overseas showing as her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, earned £16,205 during its opening weekend in the United Kingdom. The actress took to social media to thank fans in the UK for their overwhelming support, describing the turnout as d...

Nollywood star and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has recorded a strong overseas showing as her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, earned £16,205 during its opening weekend in the United Kingdom.

The actress took to social media to thank fans in the UK for their overwhelming support, describing the turnout as deeply encouraging. In an Instagram post, Abraham expressed gratitude to her UK audience, noting that the film’s reception during its first three days exceeded expectations.

She wrote on Instagram, “I honestly don’t know how to thank my UK family, this love is beyond huge! Just 3 days of opening weekend in the UK, and you all showed up massively. My voice is of the Lord, and you all keep covering my body with your love and support.

“Eshey Modupe. Oversabi Aunty is still showing in selected Odeon Cinemas across the UK. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time.”

She also announced that Oversabi Aunty is still screening in selected Odeon Cinemas across the UK, encouraging moviegoers who are yet to see it to catch the film in cinemas.

Released on December 19, the movie has continued to attract positive reviews from audiences, further boosting its momentum both locally and internationally.