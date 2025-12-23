Award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has set a new benchmark in Nollywood with her latest film, ‘Behind The Scenes’, which has become the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2025, raking in over N500 million within its first week. The milestone further cements Akindele’s re...

Award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has set a new benchmark in Nollywood with her latest film, ‘Behind The Scenes’, which has become the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of 2025, raking in over N500 million within its first week.

The milestone further cements Akindele’s reputation as a box office powerhouse. FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, revealed that Behind The Scenes shattered five opening-weekend records, making it the first Nollywood film this year to achieve such a feat.

The distributor celebrated the success on social media, stating: “And yet, another history has been made. Thank you, West Africa, for showing up, filling cinemas, and carrying this story with love. ₦512M at the box office. Highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025. Fastest Nollywood movie to hit ₦500M. Number one film of the weekend. This is what belief looks like. Behind the scenes of a historic run.”

The movie generated early excitement through advanced screenings on December 10 and 11, which set the stage for its nationwide release on December 12.

‘Behind The Scenes’ features an ensemble cast of Nollywood stars, including Scarlet Gomez, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, and Uche Montana, among others.

Akindele’s previous film, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa‘, had set the record for Nollywood’s biggest opening weekend, surpassing her earlier film ‘A Tribe Called Judah‘, which opened with N113 million.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa‘ eventually went on to become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, earning over N1.8 billion in Nigeria, with additional revenue from international markets.