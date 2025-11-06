President Bola Tinubu says his administration is determined to defeat terrorism and deepen diplomatic engagement with global partners. Speaking at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, President Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s resolve to secure the nation and promote economic...

Speaking at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, President Tinubu reaffirmed his government’s resolve to secure the nation and promote economic stability through international cooperation.

He assured Nigerians that the country remains united and focused on peace and prosperity.

His remarks come days after former U.S. President Donald Trump designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern — a decision the Federal Government says misrepresents the nation’s security situation.

The President commended his cabinet for their commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, urging unity and focus in delivering reforms.

Tinubu also cited the oversubscription of Nigeria’s $2.3 billion Eurobond as proof of global confidence in the nation’s economy.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a prosperous and secure Nigeria anchored on transparency, diplomacy, and resilience.