President Bola Tinubu has called on the international allies to stand firmly with Nigeria during his administration’s campaign against terrorism and violent attacks threatening national peace and national development.
The President, in a statement on Friday, reiterated his commitment that Nigeria will spare no effort in eradicating the scourge of terror and reclaiming the safety and dignity of its people.
“We will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society. We urge our allies to stand firmly with us as we amplify our fight against terrorism. We have made significant progress in the past two years, and we will decisively eliminate this threat,” the President declared.
Tinubu, while acknowledging the almost two-decade-long insurgency plaguing the country, stated that his administration is firmly resolved to decisively battle terrorism.
“We are indeed faced with terrorism, a challenge Nigeria has faced for almost two decades, and we will not back down. We will decisively defeat terrorism and claim victory in this battle. Security is non-negotiable, and we will never compromise on this principle. With unwavering courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, we will prevail,” he said.
Tinubu also reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to continue working with the international community to strengthen both security and economic growth, describing the country as a reliable and steady partner in the global pursuit of peace and stability.
“Nigeria will be, and remain, a reliable partner and dependable ally to its friends, and a steady voice for stability. We welcome the collaboration and support of our allies, friends, and partners as we strengthen both security and economic growth,” he noted.
Read Also
“We face challenges head-on and remain steadfast in our commitment to engage partners and champion Nigeria’s interests on the diplomatic front. We are confidently asserting our presence on the global stage, guided by unwavering calm, clarity, and a strong sense of purpose,” he said.
Tinubu further reaffirmed his faith in Nigeria’s unity and collective resilience, urging citizens to reject despair and remain steadfast in the national mission to secure a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future.
“Nigeria is one united family. We rise together, move forward together, and reject despair in favour of determination. Our future is far more robust and stronger than any fears we may have,” he wrote.
Acknowledging the sacrifices of the armed forces and security operatives across the country, the President paid tribute to those who have given their lives in the line of duty and praised their courage as a source of national strength.
“To the brave men and women of our armed forces and intelligence community united by purpose, regardless of tribe or religion, who serve fearlessly, fight side-by-side and sometimes pay the ultimate price, we express our deepest gratitude. Your commitment is our strength in the fight against terror,” Tinubu stated.
“The task ahead is immense, yet our resolve is even greater. We will continue to sustain and build on our reform gains and deliver a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria. With courage and the rule of law, we will triumph,” he affirmed.