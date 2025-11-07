President Bola Tinubu has called on the international allies to stand firmly with Nigeria during his administration’s campaign against terrorism and violent attacks threatening national peace and national development. The President, in a statement on Friday, reiterated his commitment that Nige...

The President, in a statement on Friday, reiterated his commitment that Nigeria will spare no effort in eradicating the scourge of terror and reclaiming the safety and dignity of its people.

“We will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society. We urge our allies to stand firmly with us as we amplify our fight against terrorism. We have made significant progress in the past two years, and we will decisively eliminate this threat,” the President declared.