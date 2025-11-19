President Bola Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit Kebbi State to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government will ensure their quick release....

President Tinubu also sent his condolences to the military over the death of the gallant soldiers and Brigadier General Musa Uba, who paid the ultimate price while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno state.

The President, who the military authorities have fully briefed about the two incidents, expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite intelligence warnings of a possible strike by the bandits. He commended Governor Mohammed Nasir Idris for the efforts made to avert the kidnapping.

While decrying the security breach that led to the regrettable abduction of girls from the boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, President Tinubu urged communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges, to share information and intelligence that will help the military, the police and the DSS to make the communities safe.

President Tinubu stated that the security forces cannot perform optimally without the support of Nigerians and local communities.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.

“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe. I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges,” the President said.