President Bola Tinubu has applauded Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, influential politician and former governor of Kano State, on his October 21, 2025, birthday, describing him as a friend.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu extended well wishes to Kwankwaso’s family, friends, and political associates as they celebrated the occasion.

The President also recognized Kwankwaso’s notable contributions to the country through the many leadership roles he has held.

Kwankwaso’s distinguished career spans serving as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the aborted Third Republic, a two-term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District in the Fourth Republic—positions in which he has made a lasting impact on national development.

President Tinubu further underscored the former lawmaker’s ongoing influence in northern Nigeria, particularly Kano State, saying it “highlights his pro-people politics, reminiscent of the politics of late Mallam Aminu Kano and late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi.”

“Senator Kwankwaso remains a friend and ally with whom I served in the National Assembly in 1992 and later as governors in 1999. We also worked together in founding the All Progressives Congress. Although he later left the APC to establish the New Nigeria Peoples Party, it is noteworthy that he remains within the progressive fold,” President Tinubu remarked.

The President concluded by wishing Kwankwaso good health and “many more years of impactful service to the nation.”