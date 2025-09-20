Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has indicated a willingness to consider a political alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that any such collaboration would depend on receiving what he de...

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has indicated a willingness to consider a political alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that any such collaboration would depend on receiving what he described as “strong promises.”

Kwankwaso made the remarks while hosting Buhari Bakwana, a former political adviser to ex-Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside APC representatives from all 44 local government areas of Kano State. The meeting was held at his residence on Miller Road, Kano.

During the gathering, the former Kano State governor reflected on his pivotal role, alongside other political figures, in the formation of the APC in 2013.

He also highlighted the sacrifices made during that period, including enduring political persecution, to help establish the party as a national political force.

“Nobody in the country will tell me the burden we took in creating APC. We were the ones who led the creation of the party, and we were the first set of seven governors to declare support for it. ICPC, EFCC, and the police were all used against me then, just to stop our plans,” he said.

The NNPP leader stated that any discussion of a merger or return to APC must be clear about tangible benefits for his party.

READ ALSO: Marafa’s Supporters Turns Back On Him, Vow To Remain In APC

“If you are asking us to join APC, you must tell us what NNPP will gain. We have gubernatorial candidates in all the states and full structures nationwide. What will you offer them if we join?” he queried.

Kwankwaso, who also recalled the frustrations of past alliances, accused both APC and PDP of going back on agreements.

“Eight years of APC under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari gave us nothing, not even appreciation. In PDP, we asked for just a zonal party chairman, but they refused. We left peacefully and today we are strong and have integrity,” he said.

He, however, emphasised that the NNPP is willing to engage in fresh negotiations, but warned that it would not accept to be used and dumped.

“We are ready to join APC under strong conditions and promises. We will not allow anyone to use us and later dump us,” he maintained.