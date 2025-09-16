Thousands of Members of the All progressive Congress loyal to former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa in Zamfara have promised to remain in the party despite the exit of their political leader from the party....

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the mother party under the leadership of Tukur Danfulani Maikatako.

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly under the, platform of the APC Between 2011 to 2019 had a few weeks ago announced his exit from the APC Citing unfair treatment among other issues as reasons for his exit.

At an event held in Gusau, Leaders of the APC Marafa’s faction thanked the party leadership for uniting members and their continued efforts in ensuring the party succeed at all levels.

Speaking on behalf of the Local Government chairmen of the Marafa’s faction, Abdulkadir Mijinyawa says they will not defect from the APC as it is the people’s political party.

Mijinyawa also cears the air that they have no hand in the failure of the party to retain its Governorship and other political seats in the 2023 elections.

“We remain in APC, We will not leave the party for anywhere because we have confidence that the party wil return to power, come 2027″.

” We politicians but with ideology therefore we cannot be treated as fools that we will be jumping from one place to another without results” Mijinyawa.

” We respect our Political Leader, Senator Kabiru Marafa but we cannot go with him this time around, APC remains our party” he added.

“We promise to return all Marafa’s supporters across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state to the APC”

The former Senator Marafa’s supporters appeal to the APC in the state to consider and treat them as bonafide members of the party and

“We want the APC to please treat and Consider us as members of this one big family, called APC”.

“If we are treated differently, them members of the other side will laugh and Mock us”.

Also the Women leader of the Marafa’s faction of the APC Hauwa’u Lamido Mai-Jidda said Women have been contributing to the party’s success since 2013 and will continue to do so until the end.

She enjoin the women folks to keep their faith with the party as better days are Coming.

Addressing newsmen shorty after the event, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in the state Danfulani Maikatako represented by the party’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris Commend the Marafa’s Supporters for remaining in the party which he described as the winning Team.

He assures them of equal right and treatment while calling on others to follow suit.

The APC in however notes that Senator Marafa’s exit from the party will not create any vacuum as there are better and capable hands that will keep the party going.